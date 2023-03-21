French government must ban fishing now for hundreds of dead dolphins stranded | Abroad
Now that hundreds of dolphins have washed up dead on the French Atlantic coast in a short time, the French government must impose fishing bans. They must protect the animals.
The Council of State ordered the French government to fishing bans located in the French parts of the Atlantic Ocean.
The court gives the government six months to designate the areas where the fishing bans will apply. The court also ordered the government to monitor the fishery more closely so that the dolphins are not caught accidentally.
More than 900 dolphins stranded dead
According to an oceanographic institute, at least 910 dolphins have washed up dead on the French Atlantic coast since the start of winter. Most of the dolphins had become entangled in nets, other fishing gear or boat engines.
Large numbers of dolphins died in February and March. They would have approached the coast in search of food. As a result, they came into contact with the fishermen more often.
Until now, the French government did not want to impose fishing bans. Instead, she reportedly recommended fishermen fit more cameras or loud sound equipment on their boats to scare off dolphins.
But the Council of State ruled that these measures were not enough to protect the dolphins and porpoises. According to the court, these animals are regionally threatened with extinction.
“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”