France is already done with section controls | Car

In Belgium, the number of roadside checks is increasing sharply, but in France, they are already over. The official reason is that they are too expensive to maintain, but that is not the real reason, according to a French motorists interest group.

France is gradually dismantling its section controls, reports French media. The first units appeared along French motorways in 2012, but the devices, which calculate the average speed of a vehicle between two points, would be too expensive to maintain, according to French road safety body Sécurité Routière.

“Only” 5000 fines per year

The low profitability of these 100 section controls in total would have nothing to do with it, according to Road Safety. What is certain is that section controls generate far fewer fines. Or “only” 5,000 per year and per control section, against 14,000 per year for traditional radars.

Organization of motorists

This seems to argue for more route checks. After all: they do their job well, because far fewer people drive too fast in these places. The downside, however, is that it means they fill government coffers less. And it is precisely on the latter that the organization of French motorists draws 40 million motorists in the wrong throat. They simply don’t generate enough money with road fines,” explains Philippe Nozière, president of the association.

New generation of radars

In a statement, the organization accuses the French government that the objective of zero accidents is less important for the government than the generation of income. The French authorities are going to replace the average speed checks with a new generation of fixed speed cameras, capable of recording and penalizing several offenses at the same time, and which even in Belgium.

Check out our videos on cars and mobility below: