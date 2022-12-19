Fortnite settles for a mega amount in a privacy case

APE

ONS News• today, 20:33

The Epic Games company, the maker of the popular video game Fortnite, has settled more than half a billion dollars in two cases brought by the American regulator FTC. According to the regulator, Epic has, among other things, violated privacy rules for children. The company does not admit the allegations, but neither does it deny them.

The company allegedly collected information from children under 13 without parental consent. In this case, the game developer pays a fine of $275 million.

A second allegation is that Epic Games tricked game users into paying for additional in-game features. Canceling a purchase was complicated, according to the regulator. This would have led to hundreds of millions of dollars in accidental purchases. Epic Games will pay $245 million in compensation to affected customers.