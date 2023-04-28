After barely four weeks without Formula 1, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is ​​on the program for Max Verstappen and Nyck de Vries next weekend. For motorsport’s premier class, this will be the first time it has been driven under the new sprint format .





Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

This season, six race weekends also include a 100 kilometer sprint race. So the first is next weekend in Baku. The others are in Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the United States (Austin) and Brazil.

In recent years, the result of the Saturday sprint race determined the starting order of the Sunday race. Now (in race weekends with a sprint race) there will be two separate qualifications; Friday afternoon already before the race on Sunday and the Saturday before the sprint race of the same day. In this sprint race, the top eight drivers receive points for the World Championship standings.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

The adjustments to the sprint format ensure that the first session on Saturday is no longer a second free practice session, but an additional qualification. The teams voted unanimously for this change, but not all drivers are strongly in favor of it. World champion Max Verstappen was one driver who couldn’t care less.

Note: we are on Dutch time! (in Baku it is two hours later)

Today

• 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Qualifications (for the race on Sunday)

Tomorrow

• 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Sprint shot

• 3:30 p.m.: Sprint race

Sunday

• Race: 1 p.m.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

View the 2023 Formula 1 calendar here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.