Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro must return Saudi jewelry | Abroad

Brazil’s federal audit office has ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro to deliver a set of jewelry he received from the Saudi government within five days. Bolsonaro must also hand over a complete list of all the gifts he has received during his presidency.

Bolsonaro must return the items to the “rightful owner, the presidential palace” within five days, the court said in its decision.

Under Brazilian law, government officials are only allowed to keep donations if they are of “extremely personal but minimal financial value”.

The verdict comes days after Brazilian police announced an investigation into an earlier attempt by Bolsonaro to smuggle jewelry given to him into Brazil without declaring it.

The Saudi king is said to have donated the jewelry, worth more than 3 million euros, to the then Brazilian president and his wife in 2021. Bolsonaro, who has been in the United States since late December, will be also called to testify as part of the investigation.

The former Brazilian president announced through a letter from his lawyer that he would hand over the jewelry to the state.

