For Tilburg skater Marvin Muijs, Feyenoord is number one: “I’m not going to earn my money from skating” | Don’t miss these stories

Marvin Muijs was born and raised in Tilburg. But Breda’s ice rink is home to its skating team. Not Willem II, but Feyenoord is his club. And also his employer.

Marvin Muijs (25) also knows that he has no illusions about the European or world championships. Not to mention the Olympics. “I never had that idea.” But from his home race, last weekend’s NK Supersprint at the Ireen Wüst ice rink, he expected little more than thirteenth place in the final standings. In the last 500 meters, which is almost a marathon for super sprinters, he leaves too much ground behind. The goal was a time of 38.50. With 38.91, it remains far from that. Good for fifteenth place, in a field of nineteen participants.



Quote As a trainee on the Fontys Sport Marketing and Management course, he got to know Feyenoord inside out

Muijs’ “skating career” began at the age of six at the adjacent IJssportcentrum Tilburg. “There was no 400 meter track here back then. We did the ice training in Eindhoven with the IJsclub Tilburg. Now I train with the BZ skating team in Breda. A conscious choice. I still live in Tilburg, but I pass through Breda from my job in Feyenoord.

Always supporter of Feyenoord

Muijs is in charge of international relations at the current leader of the Eredivisie. “I have always been a Feyenoord fan. How did this happen? No idea. My parents are not football fans. I have always followed Willem II, and I still do because I find football very interesting.

As a trainee of the Fontys Sport Marketing and Management course, he got to know Feyenoord inside and out. He has now worked in the international relations department for almost five years. ,,We are working on various projects in which we help other clubs and federations in the development of talents and coaches. I am responsible for the organization and implementation of all these projects.

On 100 and 300 meters, Marvin Muijs improved his best times of the season during the NK Supersprint. © Joris Knapen/Pix4Profs



For example, he supervises groups of coaches who visit the Feyenoord Academy. “They come to learn from our way of working. At some point we had many young players who joined the Dutch national team as well. Think of Georginio Wijnaldum, Stefan de Vrij. Especially from the United States and Asia, they want to know how we do this. They really want to take action in developing talent there.

A training in danger

Muijs is also involved in organizing Feyenoord camps abroad. “I have been to America several times, and also to Lithuania.” Sometimes this puts his own (skating) training at risk. ,,I am trying to do something about overseas training. My skating program is not necessarily taken into account. I’m not going to make my money skating, I have to do it with my job. It’s number one.

He is part of the BZ skating team. The letters represent Brabant and Zeeland. “At the moment we don’t have any Zealanders in the team. Well, the South Dutch. We have a very friendly, young and motivated group of fifteen riders. A few guys are just a bit faster than me, especially on long distances. It helps me. Some of the rest benefit from me for faster work. We help each other to move forward.”



Quote Somehow I’m better on the slower tracks. quite special Marvin Muijs

“I want to skate on a fun level. At NK Supersprint I wanted to be at my best, because it’s a home race. I achieved my best times of the season on 100 and 300 meters. No personal file. I drove it last season in Breda. No, this in itself is not a quick job. Somehow I’m better on the slower tracks. In recent years, my public relations have run the 500 meters in The Hague, Eindhoven and Breda. Never in Inzell and Heerenveen, when these works are normally faster. Quite special, yes.