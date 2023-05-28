For the real fans: “Stranger Things” comes with a board game

Board game

An official board game of the series has been released. The board game called ‘Stranger Things: Upside down’ is based on the first two seasons of the popular series. The task in the game is to free Will from the alternate world he is trapped in.

Order

During the game, you play as one of the famous protagonists of the series. You need to collect items that will help you in your fight against the Demogorgon. The game was designed by Rob Daviau and can be ordered from the CMOG Games website.

🔥 Can you beat the odds in a fight against the Upside Down? 🔥 Stranger Things: Upside Down board game is here! Now available at select in-store and online retailers. @CMONGames pic.twitter.com/AD9YI7X0NQ — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 26, 2023

2024?

Fans who have nothing to do with board games can do nothing but wait and see when the final season will appear. Netflix previously announced that it plans to rerun the series in 2024 and it is hoped that the writers’ strikes in the United States will not throw a wrench in the wheels.

