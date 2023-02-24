For some playlists on Spotify you now need NFT

If you have Spotify Premium, the regular ten-a-month subscription to the streaming service, you had access to everything in this app until recently. You can see and use all playlists, unless a user has set them to private, of course. But, this kite no longer flies. Some playlists on Spotify are only available if you own NFTs: non-fungible tokens. And not just any NFTs.

Spotify NFT Playlists Spotify lets you listen to certain playlists with NFTs that remain hidden from people without those NFTs. While many people thought that NFTs were getting into a bit of a rut, many companies are still working on it. Instagram does something about it, in the Red Bull Doodle contest, the drawings are turned into tokens and now also the most famous music streaming service in the world. CoinDesk writes that it only concerns certain non-fungible tokens, namely those of Fluf, Moonbirds, Kingship and Overlord. People in these groups can access reading lists. Kingship is a group that creates playlists where you need a so-called Kingship keycard (an NFT) to access them. You would think that it only contains unique music and you can’t hear it anywhere else, but that’s not the case. The Kingship playlist includes songs from Missy Elliott and Led Zeppelin. Well, do you really need an NFT for that? Moreover, if someone shares the playlist content online, you can search the songs yourself.

NFT club While the idea is good, just like with the monkeys at the Bored Ape Yacht Club, where you really have access to an online platform that’s not open to anyone else, the question is whether the playlists are really such a good application in combination with NFT. After all, you need to connect your cryptowallet first and make sure you have this NFT in your wallet to prove that you should be allowed to access it. But again: to the songs that can also be found separately and even for free on Spotify. Spotify itself isn’t very open about this either. It just indicates that it does regular testing to see what might work for a wider audience. So this experience is not for a large-scale global rollout forever, but a three-month test period with Android users in the US, UK, Australia, Denmark, and New Zealand. . So even if you own this NFT, you can write access to this playlist on your belly for now, rather than on the blockchain.

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”