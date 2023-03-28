Footballer Roord back with Orange, injured Groenen is missing
Due to injury, Roord missed international matches against Costa Rica and Denmark in November and the diptych with Austria in February. The national coach has called up a debutante for the selection of 26 players with Wieke Kaptein. Sisca Folkertsma returns to Orange after a long absence. Her last international match was in October 2021. A month later, she suffered a serious knee injury.
“Kaptein is already one of the driving forces behind FC Twente,” says Jonker of the 17-year-old. “She is very young, but if you play well every week, you force an invitation to the Dutch national team. I don’t know Folkertsma yet, but the pictures I saw of her looked promising. She is still on her way back from her injury, but we’re very curious to see where she is now.”
The Dutch national team will play a friendly match against world number 2 Germany on April 7 in Sittard. “With Germany we will meet a top opponent,” Jonker thinks. “They’re more popular than us, so it’s a great testing time to see where we stand. Also, Sittard has a favorable playing venue for Dutch and German fans, so we’re hoping for a sold-out stadium. .” Five days later, Poland is the opponent in the Sparta stadium in Rotterdam.
The Lionesses are preparing for the World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20. Orange will then successively meet Portugal, the United States and Vietnam in the group stage.
“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”