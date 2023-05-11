Fly along your route with the immersive view in Google Maps

Google uses artificial intelligence to help you navigate Google Maps. This way you are digitally guided through the city to find out your route. Read all about this new feature here.

Read on after the announcement.

Navigate smarter with artificial intelligence

At I/O 2023, Google announced many new functions with artificial intelligence in addition to smartphones and a tablet. The Maps app is getting such a new AI feature, namely “Immersive view for directions”. The tech giant hopes to give the user a better overview of its route.

With Immersive View, Google gives you a preview of the route you’re about to take. The Google Maps app takes you through a 3D version of the city, so to speak, and flies along your proposed route. This way you get to know your route and you may need to take your smartphone out of your pocket less often.

You can easily select the departure time. Google Maps then takes the weather forecast into account and also displays it in the 3D world with rain clouds or sun. Traffic congestion is also indicated. The Maps app makes predictions for this based on previously measured traffic.

At the moment, the navigation function works in some major cities. These include Amsterdam, Berlin, New York, Paris, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Tokyo and Venice. The immersive view for driving directions will be available in the Google Maps app over the next few months.

New features of Google Maps

In addition to Immersive View for Maps, Google introduced even more new features around Google Maps. For example, website and app developers can now easily add 3D environmental video of their desktop or location. Google Earth’s crisp 3D photos and maps are also made available to developers, who can deliver realistic games and applications.

