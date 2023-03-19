Flemish science fiction, Bruce Willis on the hunt and Gilles De Coster in America

Because your seat hole also needs to be maintained, Humo guides you through the range on the small and medium-sized display every day.

‘Arcadia’



Not all of the Sunday night drama series labeled high-profile in the press release were retrospectives, but “Arcadia” is a very different beast from the average forensic or costume drama. This is very expensive science fiction with which the VRT and the KRO-NCRV want to give the Netherlands their own “The Handmaid’s Tale”. Like this series, “Arcadia” takes place in a totalitarian society, in which each citizen gets a score. Main roles include for Gene Bervoets And Lynn Van Royen.

At 8:40 p.m. on One

‘The mole’



Don’t stop being prestigious on Sunday evening: ‘De mol’. You know the team went to the United States this year, you know there are candidates who Comfort And Lancelot called, you know that Gilles De Coster will say “best friends” and you know the coffee machine will be devoted to password questions and moles for weeks. The most wonderful time of the year for detectives and amateur psychologists.

At 8 p.m. on Play4

“Die Hard with a Vengeance”



Which is the last relevant film of Bruce Willis can name, receives four passing questions and five thousand euros from the group pot, but there is no doubt that there are some fine prints on the man’s file. In this one, Mr. Willis is dating Samuel L Jackson Jeremy Irons grab.

At 7:10 p.m. on VTM 2

“Putin and the Presidents”



On Vladimir PoutineHis track record is not very good and the man has been the leader of Russia for almost 25 years. During this period, five presidents have passed through the United States, all of whom have made mistakes or misjudged when it comes to Putin. The American Journalist Michael Kirkin ‘Putin and Presidents’ sheds light on the relationship between powerful men and reviews interviews with, among others, the security adviser John Bolton and author Timothy Snyder if and how things could have turned out differently.

At 8:50 p.m. on Canvas

“Meeting with the Letters”



The agreement between Trevor Howard And Celia Johnson looks good in this classic van David Lean from 1945, but unfortunately they are both married to someone else. Their encounters at a station sparkle with tension, captured in Noël Coward’s beautiful dialogue.

At 3:05 p.m. on BBC2

