Five Atledo students on the hunt for records in Dordrecht

On Saturday, February 25, five Atledo students took part in a well-attended indoor competition in Dordrecht. A total of 153 participants, mainly from North Brabant, South Holland and Zeeland, were at the start of a triathlon.

This was completed in the Reeweghal, part of the magnificent Fortius Athletics Club accommodation. Due to the large number of participants, there were quite a few gaps in the schedule, which sometimes meant that athletes had to wait a long time. This hasn’t fazed Dongen’s talents, as together Atledo’s top players have scored no less than 13 personal bests.

In the early morning, student B Lola Vlasman sprinted in 8.55 seconds. at 40 meters. In the afternoon long jump, she only landed after 2.43 mtr. in the sandbox, more than 20 centimeters further than his personal best.

Pupil C Romee from Leeuw was secretly aiming for his mother Laura’s club record from 1996 in the long jump, but cleared 2.03mtr. just too short. Its throw of 8.32 mtr. in the vortex throw, on the other hand, was a nice new personal best. A student, Lizzy Vlasman, for the first time broke the magic barrier of 5 meters in the shot put and scored 5.04 m on her favorite part. After a standing start, she sprinted to a new best time of 11.22 seconds in the 60-meter sprint. In boys A, Bas Verschure surprised everyone by crushing his PR in the high jump and adjusting it to 1.10mtr. Also with its sprint time of 10.58 sec. in the 60 meters, Bas showed a huge progression in his results.

Noah Farla himself was most pleased with his record breaking performance of 6.20mtr. in the shot put, for the first time beyond six meters. His new best time of 11.11sec. on the 60 meters would not have been moved during the carnival weekend.