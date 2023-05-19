Finally watch Yellowjackets in the Netherlands and 4 more tips

With so many different streaming services, the range is overwhelming. In our weekly streaming tips, we recommend the latest movies, series and more. In movie tips for week 20 (2023): Yellowjackets and Ant-Man 3.

With a Chromecast on your TV, you can watch media in excellent quality. It’s practical, but then you have to know what you can watch. That’s why we offer every week android planetviewing tips. Here we give some current advice on movies and series, both for free and paid streaming services.

1. Yellow Vests (SkyShowtime)

Finally, we can just watch the Yellowjackets series in the Netherlands. The first season was long “hostage” by Ziggo, but the second season was nowhere to be found.

In this hit series, you follow a group of football girls who crash into a plane and must survive in the desert. In the future, the women who survived remember the horrors they experienced there.

From Saturday May 20, you can watch the entire first season on SkyShowtime and catch a new episode of the second season every week.

2. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Disney Plus)

The third Ant-Man movie is now streaming on Disney Plus. Scott Lang (Ant-Man) and Hope van Dyne (Wasp) find themselves in the Quantum Realm. That’s where Kang is hiding: the big new villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

3. Spy/Master (HBO Max)

In this Romanian spy thriller, you follow the right-hand man of the dictator Ceausescu, who is also a KGB secret agent. Once discovered, he must flee to the United States. This exciting mini-series consists of six episodes.

The Unknown (NLSees)

Apparently, we can’t get enough of adventurous reality TV programs with well-known Dutch people. After Wie is de Mol, Expeditie Robinson and De Verraders, among others, there is now The Unknown.

Two teams (one with famous Dutch people and one with unknown Dutch people) have to do all kinds of missions to earn money. But do they choose the known easy path or the unknown path?

Air (main video)

Ben Affleck’s film Air chronicles the collaboration between Nike and budding basketball player Michael Jordan. From this collaboration was born the iconic Air Jordan shoe. In addition to Affleck himself, the film also features Matt Damon, Viola Davis, and Jason Bateman.

Trailer of the Week: The Creator