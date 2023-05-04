Fight ants? Sweep the ant’s olfactory trail | Romke van de Kaa

her own garden firstGardening expert Romke van de Kaa is angry about the fight against ants this week. Fighting them is useless, he thinks, because they are good for biodiversity.

I am an addicted newspaper reader. I’m completely upset when the newspaper isn’t delivered. I read several daily newspapers, including loyaltya good journal, not one of those, but which uses the word sustainability on the same page so often it gives you a stomach ache.

Answer in the ‘Green Guide’ section loyalty questions about eco-friendly living. Recently, it was about ants. Not about the usefulness of the ant and the wonderful, tightly organized life in an ant state, where North Korea seems like a playground. Not even about the long tongue of the green woodpecker whose diet is consists mainly of ants, and no, not even on the miracle of certain butterflies rearing their caterpillars in ant nests. It was about fighting ants.



Quote Fighting ants is not really environmentally friendly Romke van de Kaa

Not really concerned about the environment, but I know it’s April: the month when the spring offensive begins. I wouldn’t be surprised if more ant bait boxes are sold in garden centers than plants in April.

Brush the ant’s scent trail with soap

Ant bait boxes are not recommended in the Green Guide: “You can fight back with an arsenal of pesticides, like poison. But there are also peaceful and nature-friendly ways to get rid of animals. Afterwards, an expert from the Stichting Kennis- en Adviescentrum Dierplagen explains that the workers of an ant colony leave an olfactory trace followed by the other ants. You can brush this olfactory trail with soap. This will erase the scent trail.

Eco-friendly advice. Cheer. Although – the advice is not yet finished: “You can pour boiling water into the opening of the nest, in order to kill the queen. You can recognize this nest by a hole surrounded by white sand where ants enter and exit. If the queen dies, the rest of the nest will die too.

A second serial killer is quoted in the article, and he agrees: “You may be exterminating the ants, but it lessens the nuisance very quickly.”

The environmentally conscious journalist adds: “If you want to use boiling water to control ants, then according to the Knowledge and Advice Centre, it is important to pour the water slowly and repeat this every days.” So much for the opinion of a newspaper which does not see the link between the killing of ants and biodiversity.

Ant boxes are toxic to bees

But it can always be worse. When I rush into the local HA for a forgotten message, I almost run into a cardboard shelf at the entrance with the inscription ‘Last van bugs?’. It does not contain pesticides against pubic lice or bed bugs, but against fruit flies, mosquitoes, mourning flies, silverfish and, of course, ants. The active ingredient in the ant bait boxes (€5.99 for a two-pack) is Spinosad, which is toxic to bees, worms and fish.

The large grutter can pay attention to smaller ones, but not to ants and other animals.





