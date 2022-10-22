22 okt 2022 om 14:32Update: 4 uur geleden

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Saturday criticized TV channels regarding the Women’s World Cup. According to the football boss, broadcasters bid “a hundred times less” for broadcast rights for the upcoming edition in New Zealand and Australia than for the men’s.

The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will feature 32 teams for the first time and global interest is expected to be high. Despite the interest, the bids for the television rights are far too low, according to Infantino.

“They are offering a hundred times less, in some cases even more than a hundred times. This is unacceptable,” the FIFA president told a press conference ahead of the FIFA World Cup. world cup draw. “I don’t want to name them, but those who are there know it.”

“We’re not going to accept that,” Infantino said of the offers. “We know that these channels’ audiences in some major footballing countries for the Men’s World Cup and the Women’s World Cup are comparable. And that means their commercial revenues for men and women are also comparable.”

Although Infantino has spoken out against TV stations over the huge inequality surrounding broadcast rights, FIFA’s prize money at the World Cup also varies widely. At the Men’s World Cup in Qatar, the world football federation offers 440 million dollars (446 million euros) and at the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia it is at least 60 million dollars ( €61 million).

FIFA not expecting red numbers at Women’s World Cup

FIFA is now experiencing the setbacks of its decision to take a different approach to the business model surrounding the Women’s World Cup. The women’s tournament will be sold separately for the first time rather than as a bundle with the men’s tournament.

According to the World Football Association, women’s football was ready after the success of the last World Cup in France, when more than a billion people watched the games. That doesn’t seem to be the case at all.

FIFA has invested €1 billion in women’s football in recent years. The 2015 and 2019 World Cups ended in defeat, but Infantino doesn’t expect to become red numbers for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. According to the football boss, the world tournament costs 400 million dollars (405 million euros).

The Orange women are tied with the United States, Vietnam and the Group A winner of the play-offs (Portugal, Cameroon or Thailand) in the draw for the 2023 World Cup on Saturday. The Netherlands travel to the other side of the world as vice-world champions. Three years ago, the United States were too strong 2-0 in the final.

