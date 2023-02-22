Feyenoord will cooperate with the American club

Oliver Wyss, Director of Football Affairs and Managing Director of Orange County SC, looks proud of the United States. “The fact that a renowned football club like Feyenoord wants to work with us is a great recognition of our way of working and our focus on talent development. Working with and listening to Feyenoord will strengthen us in the field of football methodology and technical know-how. It is also important for us to have a good entry into the European football landscape,” Wyss told the Eredivisie leader’s website.