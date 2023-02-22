Feyenoord will cooperate with the American club
Feyenoord will collaborate with Orange County SC, a California soccer club that plays in the second tier in the United States. The Rotterdam club reports it on its website. The two clubs will share knowledge in areas such as talent development, scouting and innovation.
“I know Orange County SC very well from my time in the United States,” said Feyenoord general manager Dennis te Kloese. “They are an ambitious club with a proven track record in finding talent and also making significant progress in the area of digital development and innovation in football, in which we as Feyenoord are very interested parties. I am convinced that this collaboration will really benefit both clubs. I can help more.”
Oliver Wyss, Director of Football Affairs and Managing Director of Orange County SC, looks proud of the United States. “The fact that a renowned football club like Feyenoord wants to work with us is a great recognition of our way of working and our focus on talent development. Working with and listening to Feyenoord will strengthen us in the field of football methodology and technical know-how. It is also important for us to have a good entry into the European football landscape,” Wyss told the Eredivisie leader’s website.
