FC Groningen striker Ricardo Pepi shines for the United States with his first FC Utrecht midfielder | sport

Pepi opened the scoring in the 5th minute and also scored the sixth goal shortly after the break. Weston McKennie was also twice accurate for interim national coach Anthony Hudson’s team. Captain Christian Pulisic also played an important role with a goal and two assists. Djordje Mihailovic, the AZ midfielder who was later added to the squad, remained on the bench.

The Americans need a draw against El Salvador in Orlando on Monday to qualify for the final round of the Nations League of Concacaf, the federation of North and Central American and Caribbean countries.

Pepi, 20, is FC Groningen’s top scorer in the Eredivisie with nine goals. Groningen are in seventeenth place and are fighting against relegation.

Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

Unfortunately, we are unable to display this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to continue viewing this content.

Free and unlimited access to Showbytes? That can!

Log in or create an account and don’t miss anything from the stars.



Yes, I want free and unlimited access