Far-right pride boys who attacked Capitol face 50 years or more

Members of the Proud Boys protested in Washington for Donald Trump. Image by AFP

When thousands of Donald Trump supporters forced their way into the US Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021, criminal retributive justice took an important new step. Members of the Proud Boys have been found guilty of several crimes, including several counts of conspiracy. Enrique Dario, former president of the Proud Boys, was among those convicted.

Judges charged the suspects with a harsher, rarely used charge: conspiracy to overthrow the government. Four suspects were found guilty. They face fifty years or more in prison.

Thomas Rupp is an American correspondent D Volkskrant. He lives in New York. He is the author of the book Laura H.

In the case of the fifth suspect, Dominic Pesola, ‘incitement to conspiracy’ was not proved. However, like others, he has been convicted of other crimes, including obstructing the constitutional process.

On January 6, 2021, the United States Congress convened to formally recognize Joe Biden’s election victory. The plan of the Proud Boys, among others, is to buck that practice and keep outgoing President Trump in office.

Donald Trump’s Army



The Proud Boys are a notorious militant group that has been wreaking havoc in the United States since 2017. Among other things, they actively intervened in various Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality targeting Black Americans. Leader Enrique Dario was previously sentenced to five months in prison for possessing weapons and burning a Black Lives Matter flag that had been pulled from a church. After the attack on the Capitol, the Proud Boys find themselves in the crosshairs of the FBI.

The Brood Boys’ internal communications, used as evidence on several occasions, exposed a culture of racism, homophobia and misogyny. In recent years, the group has focused on former President Donald Trump, who it sees as a beacon. According to the prosecutor, the Proud Boys acted like “Donald Trump’s army.”

In late 2020, after Trump made a Twitter plea to his supporters to come to a rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6, the Proud Boys assembled a group referred to as the “Defense Department.” A group chat refers to 1776: the year America declared independence after a revolution.

Six others were previously convicted of attempting to overthrow the government during the storming of the capital. They are members of another far-right militant group, the Oath Keepers. Founder Stewart Rhodes was among those convicted. His sentence should be known by the end of this month.