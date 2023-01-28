Germany’s Homeland Security Service (BfV) is warning that a far-right group is trying to buy up the village of Lychen-Rutenberg in the northeast of the country. According to the security service, the group wants to use the village as the start of its own “Kingdom of Germany”.

The group belongs to the Reichsbürger movement. Dozens of members of this organization were killed in December stoppedbecause they wanted to storm the German parliament and overthrow the government. Five members of the movement were killed this week for follow-up for high treason because they wanted to kidnap German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach in October.

In the village of Lychen, members of the Reichsbürger movement are trying to buy all the houses and all the land. The interior ministry of the state of Brandenburg, where Lychen is located, says Clues that the group wants to establish its own “kingdom”.

“We take into account the possibility that the organization wants to establish a ‘Kingdom of Germany’ in Lychen-Rutenberg. It wants to create its own state with its own government,” said a ministry spokesman. Among other things, the department monitors compliance with the constitution by German residents.

The regional ministry wants to prevent the far-right movement from taking control of the whole village by buying up buildings itself. The authorities informed the inhabitants of the village of the plan.

