Factbox – How is the Hollywood writers’ strike affecting TV shows?

Thousands of Hollywood film and TV writers are going on strike starting Tuesday, in a move that will disrupt TV production. How will the Writers Guild of America strike affect viewers’ favorite TV shows and movies?

Which salons will feel the first effects of the strike?

Late-night talk shows like “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” should immediately go black and rebroadcast. That means new episodes won’t be available on traditional networks, nor on streaming services like Hulu and Peacock that make shows available the next day.

Next to be disrupted would be daytime soap operas, as these are traditionally written shortly before filming.

Primetime comedies and dramas can end their seasons without a break – their episodes for the next few weeks have already been written and filmed.

What can happen if the strike continues?

A prolonged strike could delay the start of the fall TV season, when the networks premiere new storylines and new seasons of their hits. Writing for the fall season usually begins in May or June.

What about streaming services?

Netflix, which makes shows around the world, said it could feed its service with shows produced outside the United States. But his American series would be affected if the strike continued.

HBO Max, which will change its name to Max at the end of May, has taped programs to stream under its new name.

Which shows are safe from the strike?

The newscasts continue as usual because their authors are under another union. The same goes for unscripted reality shows like “Big Brother” and “The Bachelor.”

What about movies?

The flow of movies to theaters won’t decrease immediately because it takes two to three years to produce movies and studios have a pipeline of movies already written and shot. It would take a long strike to halt the release of films.