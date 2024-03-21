Eyewitnesses Report Israeli Military Forced Journalists and Health Workers to Strip in Gaza Hospital Raid

Israeli Forces Detain Journalists and Health Workers at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Israeli forces have come under fire for a recent operation at Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, where they detained Palestinian journalists and health workers. Eyewitnesses described humiliating interrogations, including being stripped down to their underwear and blindfolded.

The Israeli military claimed they detained a senior Hamas operative during the operation, but the Al Jazeera journalist team detained for 12 hours refuted these claims. The journalists were stripped to their underwear and subjected to aggressive questioning.

Reports emerged of Israeli troops breaking into hospital buildings and scanning faces with a camera, violating the protected status of hospitals as civilian objects. The attacks on Gaza have resulted in a staggering number of casualties, with at least 31,923 Palestinians killed and 74,096 injured.

Hospitals are meant to be safe zones for civilians, but Israeli forces have accused Hamas of using them for military operations. There are disturbing claims of interrogations, killings, and torture taking place within the hospital walls.

The Israeli military campaign in Gaza has been particularly deadly for journalists, with at least 95 reporters killed. The residents and displaced persons near Al-Shifa Hospital were ordered to move to a “humanitarian zone” further south, but they came under siege before being able to do so.

The international community has condemned the actions of Israeli forces at Al-Shifa Hospital, calling for respect of humanitarian laws and the protection of journalists and medical personnel. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the toll it is taking on innocent civilians.