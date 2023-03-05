Extreme winter weather in the United States with an uncertain number of deaths as a result

In the United States, several people have died due to the harsh winter conditions in the country, although it is not known exactly how many. NBC News reports 17 deaths in the states of Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska and Ohio. CNN estimates at least eleven deaths.

For many Americans, the question is whether they will be able to reach their Christmas destination on time. More than 5,200 flights across the United States were canceled yesterday due to a historic severe winter storm. Dozens of trains did not leave either. Flights and trains are also expected to be canceled this weekend and roads will be impassable.

Historic winter storm with -39 degrees Celsius

The United States is experiencing a “historic winter storm”, according to the National Weather Service. More than two-thirds of the population are warned of extreme weather conditions. The temperature has dropped to tens of degrees below freezing in many places and it could get even colder in the coming days. The extreme weather is accompanied by a lot of snow. It was the coldest yesterday, according to the weather service, in the city of Le Havre, in the north of the state of Montana, where a temperature of -39 degrees Celsius was measured.

Nationwide, 1.5 million homes and businesses were left without power yesterday. In the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma and Iowa, visibility on the roads was virtually zero and authorities urged people to stay home. Several states have reported road deaths due to the harsh conditions, but the total number of casualties has yet to be determined.

I usually take it with a grain of salt whenever they talk about bad snowstorms in Buffalo…but this really could be the storm of our lives as they said. #Elliott #WinterStormElliott #BuffaloNY #buffaloblizzard pic.twitter.com/FHK3WQHVYl — katie (@psychogf_) December 23, 2022

Extreme winter weather in Japan

Not only is the United States dealing with extreme winter conditions, but thirteen people have also died in Japan due to heavy snowfall. More than 80 people were injured, 30 of them seriously. More than ten thousand homes are without electricity, authorities report.

Snowstorms are raging in northern Japan and high waves have been measured along the coasts of the Sea of ​​Japan. Up to 60 centimeters of snow can fall. Rail and air traffic was also disrupted in the north of the country, and parts of central and western Japan experienced traffic disruptions due to winter weather.

