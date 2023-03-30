The next phase of the station transformation has started on the south side of Groningen station: the excavation of the hole where a bicycle tunnel, a bicycle shelter and an underpass are to be built in the future.

You can’t miss the construction pit where the hole needs to be made as you walk through the station. It is located between the station building and the tracks. From the platform, you will soon be able to see a deeper and deeper hole at this location. Eventually, the hole will be just over 10 meters below normal Amsterdam level (NAP). New bike tunnel and bike shed Among other things, the hole will be dug for a bicycle tunnel under the station. This makes it easier for cyclists to reach the city center from the southern districts of the city, and vice versa. The cycle path joins the roundabout under the Stadsbalkon, in the current bicycle room. To secure the roundabout for traffic, it must be raised a little. On the other side of the station, the tunnel ends in a new plaza. In order to secure the cycle tunnel, sight lines will be created at various points with the platforms and the pedestrian crossing.

An impression of what the cycle tunnel / Groninger Spoorzone might look like

Bike room The bicycle tunnel will soon be adjacent to two large underground bicycle parking lots. On the one hand, the existing Stadsbalkon with space for almost 5,500 bicycles. On the other side of the tunnel, a new underground bicycle garage will be built and will provide space for approximately 5,000 bicycles. On the east side of the station, space will also be created for more surface bicycle parking. There will soon be room for 2,200 bicycles on the train to Veendam. On the other side of the station, under the Emma viaduct, 800 parking spaces will also be created. Pedestrian crossing In addition to the cycle tunnel, a pedestrian crossing will also pass under the tracks. Not only so that travelers can reach the quays, but also to connect the city center to the Rivierenbuurt and vice versa. The entrance to the pedestrian crossing is just behind the hall of the monumental station building. As in other stations, travelers will have to go through a gate to check in. These gates will be placed at platform entrances, so that pedestrians can still walk from the station to the southern districts without checking in. The passage is accessible by stairs and an elevator.

An impression of what the pedestrian crossing / Groninger Spoorzone might look like