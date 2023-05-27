EvdWL on PlayStation Showcase, Spider-Man 2 and Metal Gear Solid

This talk show is made possible in part by MSI. All opinions expressed in this video are our own. MSI has no say in the content and is seeing the video for the first time here on the site, just like you.

It’s still Friday. The day that traditionally precedes the weekend. It promises to be a wonderfully sunny Pentecost weekend, so we’re adding a warm new edition of End of the Week Live. Then you can start this wonderfully relaxed weekend. Jelle and Koos are ready to go over all the game news from the past week. With the main subject of course the Playstation Showcase since last Wednesday. Indeed, there is a lot to be said for this. Additionally, the gentlemen will talk about Lord of the Rings: Gollum, possibly the worst game of the year, the ambitions of GTA VI, and the ongoing issues in the development of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time. More than enough conversation material for a full episode of EvdWL.

The PlayStation Showcase wasn’t one of PlayStation’s best shows

Last Wednesday’s PlayStation Showcase sparked a lot of questions. For example, we have not yet heard the opinion of Koos. What did he think of the show? Why did most people think it was a poor presentation? Why were there only four first-party titles present? Were the live service games that were shown cool? All of these topics are covered in EvdWL.

MSI ships new Raider GE78HX for Bar E3 weeks

Today no message on a nice discount promotion of an MSI laptop, but a real unboxing. The three-week Bar Few E3 is made possible in part by MSI. And MSI felt that such special content also required a special laptop. This is the Raider GE78HX. A beast of a laptop with a i9-13980HX, RTX 4090 and 2x 2TB SSD on board.

