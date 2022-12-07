(ABM FN-Dow Jones) European stock markets ended lower on Wednesday.

The broad-based STOXX Europe 600 index fell 0.6 percent to 436.20 points, Germany’s DAX lost 0.6 percent to 14,261.19 points and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.4 percent to 6,660. .59 points as well. Britain’s FTSE 100 ended 0.4 percent lower at 7,489.19 points.

“The latest round of US macro data underscores relatively solid economic trends,” SPI Asset Management said. And this could mean the central bank may need to tighten policy further in December. In short, “too much pain for pigeons.”

On a macroeconomic level, the economy in the European region grew slightly faster than expected in the third quarter, it was reported on Wednesday. Gross domestic product ended at 0.3 percent on a quarterly basis and 2.3 percent on a year-on-year basis.

German manufacturing output fell 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in October.

Euro/Dollar is quoted at 1.0491. At the start of the trading day, the currency pair was still hovering around 1.0468 and was at 1.0469 on the boards at the close of US stock markets on Tuesday.

Oil fell as much as 2.0 percent on Wednesday after the most recent figures from the U.S. Energy Agency EIA showed U.S. crude inventories fell last week.

Company news

A court in the United States has dismissed a series of lawsuits related to heartburn treatment. Sanofi shares rose 6.7 percent and GSK was quoted 7.5 percent in the green.

Shell shares lost 1.9 percent as oil prices pressured. BP shares fell 1.9 percent in London, while France’s Total Energies fell 1.9 percent.

In Paris, Teleperformance fell 3.3 percent and Kering fell 4.3 percent. Alstom fell 3.0 percent.

In Frankfurt, PUMA rose 2.6 percent, Zalando rose 0.9 percent, while Airbus closed 2.5 percent lower.

Wall Street levels

At the close of European stock markets, the leading S&P 500 index was down 0.3 percent at 3,928.47 points. The Dow Jones index fell 0.2 percent and the tech exchange Nasdaq was 0.8 percent in the red.