England and USA split the points and keep everything open in Group B
England and the United States evened out on Friday. He ensures that in the last round of the group stage everything is still possible in group B of the world Cup. This is also the group that Group A, the Netherlands group, is connected to for the next round. On the same football day, Iran beat Wales.
FT | Wales – Iran (0-2)
Wales :
Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts (Johnson 57′), Ampadu (Allen 77′), Ramsey (Ward 87′), Williams; Ball, Moore, Wilson (James 57′).
Substitutions Wales:
Allen, Cabango, Colwill, Davies, Gunter, Harris, James, Johnson, Levitt, Lockyer, Morrel, Smith, Thomas, Ward, Williams.
Iranian composition:
Hosseini; Rezaeian, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Mohammadi; Gholizadeh (Jahanbakhsh 77′), Noorollahi (Cheshmi 77′), Ezatolahi (Karimi 83′), Hajsafi (Torabi 77′); Azmoun (Ansarifard 68′), Taremi.
Iran Replacements:
Abedzadeh, Amiri, Ansarifard, Beiranvand, Cheshmi, Ghoddos, Jahanbakhsh, Jalali, Kanaani, Karimi, Khalilzadeh, Moharrami, Niazmand, Torabi.
Goals:
0-1 Roozbeh Cheshmi (90+9′)
0-2 Ramin Rezaeian (90+11′)
Particularities:
– Red card Wayne Hennessey (Wales, 86′)
FT | England – United States (0-0)
Composition of England:
Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice; Bellingham, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling.
Substitutions England:
Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Dier, Foden, Gallagher, Grealish, Henderson, Phillips, Pope, Ramsdale, Rashford, Walker, White, Wilson.
Membership of the United States:
Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Rame, Robinson; Adams; McKennie, Musah; Weah, Wright, Pulisic.
Substitutes United States:
Aaronson, Acosta, Carter-Vickers, De la Torre, Ferreira, Horvath, Johnson, Long, Moore, Morris, Reyna, Roldan, Sargent, Scally, Yedlin.
Goals:
–
