England and the United States evened out on Friday. He ensures that in the last round of the group stage everything is still possible in group B of the world Cup. This is also the group that Group A, the Netherlands group, is connected to for the next round. On the same football day, Iran beat Wales.

FT | Wales – Iran (0-2)

Wales :

Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts (Johnson 57′), Ampadu (Allen 77′), Ramsey (Ward 87′), Williams; Ball, Moore, Wilson (James 57′).

Substitutions Wales:

Allen, Cabango, Colwill, Davies, Gunter, Harris, James, Johnson, Levitt, Lockyer, Morrel, Smith, Thomas, Ward, Williams.

Iranian composition:

Hosseini; Rezaeian, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Mohammadi; Gholizadeh (Jahanbakhsh 77′), Noorollahi (Cheshmi 77′), Ezatolahi (Karimi 83′), Hajsafi (Torabi 77′); Azmoun (Ansarifard 68′), Taremi.

Iran Replacements:

Abedzadeh, Amiri, Ansarifard, Beiranvand, Cheshmi, Ghoddos, Jahanbakhsh, Jalali, Kanaani, Karimi, Khalilzadeh, Moharrami, Niazmand, Torabi.

Goals:

0-1 Roozbeh Cheshmi (90+9′)

0-2 Ramin Rezaeian (90+11′)

Particularities:

– Red card Wayne Hennessey (Wales, 86′)

Wales’ odds on Iran is 2.15. Are you betting on a Welsh victory?

FT | England – United States (0-0)

Composition of England:

Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice; Bellingham, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling.

Substitutions England:

Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Dier, Foden, Gallagher, Grealish, Henderson, Phillips, Pope, Ramsdale, Rashford, Walker, White, Wilson.

Membership of the United States:

Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Rame, Robinson; Adams; McKennie, Musah; Weah, Wright, Pulisic.

Substitutes United States:

Aaronson, Acosta, Carter-Vickers, De la Torre, Ferreira, Horvath, Johnson, Long, Moore, Morris, Reyna, Roldan, Sargent, Scally, Yedlin.

Goals:

–