Ecclestone: Andretti’s name would be very good for the sport

If it belongs to Bernie Ecclestone, the FIA ​​and FOM will soon give the green light for the registration of the Formula 1 team of Michael Andretti. The former owner expects the sport to get a boost in the United States if the team is admitted.

Andretti has been working for some time to find an entry into the royal class. Initially, the American received no response from the FIA, which said at the time that it was not yet considering a new team. The playing field now looks slightly different and Andretti is said to have finished financing the team by now. In addition, the team also already has the planned drivers in mind. According to former champion Mario Andretti, Colton Herta and Fernando Alonso be in the photo.

Added value Andretti

Formula 1 has taken off in recent years in terms of popularity in the United States. Andretti’s team can help, Ecclestone says Blick“Andretti’s name would be great for the sport, which is now spreading more and more in America.” The sport already has an American team in Formula 1 with Haas, but Andretti is of another order.

Michael Andretti

Competition

Not only would the reluctance of the FIA ​​and FOM be a problem, according to the Briton, but the other teams are not happy either. “A lot of teams are just scared of having to split the billion dollar pie with an eleventh team. But according to the letter of the law, only the top ten teams win something. So what’s the problem? Nothing would change before about two years after entry,” said the former Formula 1 owner.