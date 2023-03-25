24 mrt 2023 om 22:35Update: 3 uur geleden

Earth was hit on Friday by the most powerful magnetic storm since 2017. The phenomenon surprised scientists, but did not have a major impact. However, the aurora lights were beautiful to see in many places.

Magnetic storms are rated on a scale of 1 to 5. 1 is a minor storm and 5 is an extreme storm. The storm that peaked on Friday is a Category 4 storm. The last time such a severe storm reached Earth was in 2017.

Magnetic storms are common, but rarely as powerful as they are today. Another storm is expected over the weekend which will be a little weaker.

Explosions are constantly occurring on the surface of the sun. Electrically charged particles are thrown in all directions with great force.

When these particles collide with the Earth’s atmosphere, they react to the magnetic field surrounding our planet. The magnetic field pulls the particles into an orbit through the atmosphere. This creates the aurora lights, also known as the aurora borealis or southern aurora.

1:20 Afspelen knop

Beautiful light shows in the sky

In the United States, Canada and Northern Europe, among others directed the magnetic storm to a beautiful sky. The US weather service SWPC, which monitors the immediate environment of the Earth, did not see the storm coming.

At the end of February, the Northern Lights could also be seen in many places, including the Netherlands. This was also caused by increased solar activity.

Other than the beautiful light shows in the sky, Friday’s storm had little effect. Magnetic storms are not known to affect human health. They can, however, cause problems with electrical equipment, navigation and radio communication. They can even overload power grids.

In New Zealand, a rocket launch had to be postponed due to the magnetic storm. Planes remained grounded in other locations.

Unfortunately, this content cannot be displayedWe do not have permission for necessary cookies. Accept cookies to view this content.