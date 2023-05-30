Dutch tree climbing champion from Waalre: “The experience is largely summed up”

Climb and climb and above all do not look down. For Harrie Verbeek from Waalre, it’s almost a daily meal. As an arborist, he is a Dutch tree climbing champion and is now also in contention for the European title.



Verbeek not only had to – literally – climb a tree, but also show off all sorts of skills, like pruning branches and rescuing someone. During the NK, organized by the Kring Praktisering Boomzorgers – the Dutch branch of the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) – the participants were therefore evaluated on different aspects. And the Waalrenaar showed himself the best of all his colleagues.

Giants in Tasmania



At the Eikenburg estate in Eindhoven, where Verbeek regularly works, he demonstrates how quickly he can “climb” a tree. “Technique is at least as important as speed. And the higher you throw your line, the better the score. After all, that’s your starting position.” Incidentally, the trees of Eikenburg are only dwarfs, compared to the giants that Verbeek conquered in Tasmania, for example. “One was 95 meters high.”

Experience



It’s certainly not easy, admits the Walloon arborist, because you’re climbing into a living object. “It’s experience. If you’re new to it, you have to get used to it. You’re in a tree that moves and spins. And you’re at a considerable height, so it has to become second nature. We’re very aware of what we are doing and for this you largely eliminate the risks.”

At the end of June, Verbeek will travel to Slovakia to participate in the European Championship. He would like to become European champion, because the winner can go to the world championship in Atlanta, United States, next year.