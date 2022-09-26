Dutch quads win world title, silver for IJsbrand Chardon

AFP

The four-handed Dutch pilots won the Nations Cup gold medal at the World Championships in Italy. The team consisted of father and son IJsbrand and Bram Chardon and Koos de Ronde. With a total of 313.93 penalty points, the team finished ahead of Germany (second) and Belgium (third).

Individual gold passed the Netherlands to Pratoni del Vivaro. For the sixth time, this medal went to the Australian Boyd Exell, who outclassed his “eternal rival” IJsbrand Chardon. Exell had 156.06 penalty points after the dressage, marathon and skill test. Chardon, 61, signed for 159.82 penalty points. The Dutchman moved up from third to second place via the last part.

His son Bram (165.92), who won the final game, finished number four just outside the podium. Koos de Ronde finished seventh in the standings with 175.09 points after a somewhat lesser skill test.

