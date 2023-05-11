Dutch LGBTQ+ empowerment policy lags behind other European countries | Interior

11 mei 2023 om 19:55Update: 3 uur geleden

The Netherlands has fallen further in the European ranking which compares legislation and policy for the protection of LGBTIQ+ people. While other countries are introducing new laws and measures, the Netherlands is lagging behind.

This emerges from the Europe Rainbow Index that the human rights organization Ilga Europe publishes every year. Just like last year, the Netherlands scored 56 out of 100 points. This puts us in fourteenth place. Last year, the Netherlands finished in thirteenth place with this score.

Malta is the leader with 89 points. Belgium is also doing much better than us. With 76 points, our neighboring country shares second place with Denmark.

The Netherlands could progress in several ways

Countries that legally allow one to determine one’s own identity in the passport are particularly up in the rankings this year. This is not allowed in the Netherlands.

In addition, the Netherlands could increase, among other things, by recognizing the parentage of trans people, banning conversion therapy (gay healing) and introducing hate speech legislation.

Based on the results of the annual survey, Ilga Europe Director Evelyne Paradis concludes that, despite the rise of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, politicians “have the courage to stand up for basic human rights and equality of every citizen”.