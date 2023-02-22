Dutch footballers open World Cup against debutant Portugal

The United States (July 27) and Vietnam (August 1) are the other opponents of the Group E footballers of the World Cup. National coach Andries Jonker’s team play all group matches in New Zealand, which hosts the tournament with Australia. The Orange team beat Portugal 3-2 in the European Championship in the group stage last year. Orange then quickly led 2-0, but Portugal came back to 2-2. Daniëlle van de Donk scored the winning goal in the second half.