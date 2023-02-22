Dutch footballers open World Cup against debutant Portugal
Dutch footballers will start the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia next summer with a game against Portugal. The women of the world number 22 beat the lowest-ranked Cameroonians in the play-off final 2-1. The opening match for Orange will take place on July 23 in the New Zealand city of Dunedin.
The Portuguese team owed their historic victory over Cameroon, world number 58, to a penalty used in added time. Carole Costa has propelled Portugal to their first-ever World Cup appearance. Cameroon had equalized in the 89th minute, but it was not in extra time. Portugal had already taken the lead in the 22nd minute through Diana Gomes.
The United States (July 27) and Vietnam (August 1) are the other opponents of the Group E footballers of the World Cup. National coach Andries Jonker’s team play all group matches in New Zealand, which hosts the tournament with Australia. The Orange team beat Portugal 3-2 in the European Championship in the group stage last year. Orange then quickly led 2-0, but Portugal came back to 2-2. Daniëlle van de Donk scored the winning goal in the second half.
