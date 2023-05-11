Dutch entrepreneur in America: Konul Aldogan…

Working with Hollywood stars in Los Angeles. With that dream, Konul Altokan left the Netherlands at the age of 19 and moved to the American West Coast. Despite the fact that she didn’t know anyone, Hollywood opened the door to her ‘Dutch socialite’.

Diversity leads to greater innovation, efficiency and a stronger economy. Stimulating female entrepreneurship is one of the ways to achieve this. The American West Coast plays a pioneering role in this area, and it also attracts many interested Dutch women. In this new video series, you’ll hear from seven Dutch women in San Francisco and Los Angeles how they’re doing. The American Dream Live up to.

$60 in your pocket

Gonul Altogan is a producer in Hollywood and has done commercials among others Vanity Fair, H&M, Maybelline and Mercedes. As a 19-year-old, she left for Los Angeles to pursue the American dream: “I only had $60 in my pocket.” He makes a real connection with his customers and employees by organizing coffee breaks from Hollywood to Hollywood.

Although Ghonul did not come from the world, 33 years after his arrival, he has now become a famous and successful producer. Therefore, she thinks it’s important to give enough women and young people a chance in business: “Someone opened doors for me, so I want to open doors for someone else with every job.”