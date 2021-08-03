Surprisingly, more companies are insured against ransomware in other countries. In the Netherlands, 47% of companies have insurance, 63% in India, 58% in the United States and 50% in France.

Do not pay the redemption amount

Defendants claim that if a Dutch organization fell victim to a ransomware attack, the perpetrators would have to recover an average of 1.1 million euros. But according to 80% of Dutch defendants, the money should not be paid from the sum insured. They believe this also encourages cyber attacks. Respondents therefore would like to see a ban on such cover.

Ronald Poole, CrowdStrike’s cyber security expert agrees. “Cybercriminals see companies being insured against cybercrime and use the amount they owe to negotiate. They offer all sorts of things to encourage victims to pay. Of course there are situations where there is a lot of desire to pay, especially if the entire product line is closed or there are ethical issues, but to what extent are you a victim?” You have to ask yourself The bad guys To be sponsored. “

Poole insists that paying the ransom is not the solution. “The total cost of a ransomware attack is higher than the actual recovery. For example, think about the full forensic analysis that needs to be done. Also, you maintain their revenue model. If we really want to change something, it usually has to be unpaid. However, we have to do it together. , Otherwise companies or institutions will perish as a result. “

Matthijs Jaspers, co-founder of the Police Ransomware Task Force, shared the same view in a conversation with AG Connect last month. He stressed that there is no guarantee that cyber criminals will actually give the keys when the ransom is paid. “There are really cowboys who demand more money after payment. More data is stolen, with which you are intimidated. If you pay, you do not know if that data was actually deleted. : Attack infrastructure for the next victim was purchased from the previous victim’s criminal profits.