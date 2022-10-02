Dozens of people arrested for electoral fraud in Brazil on the eve of the elections | Abroad

Dozens of people were arrested in Brazil just before Sunday’s election on suspicion of voter fraud. According to the Minister of Justice, 34 arrests are in question.

About 3 million reais, or about 500,000 euros, were confiscated during the police operation. The suspects would have liked to influence the elections by buying votes, for example.

Brazilians will vote in the first round on Sunday on whether incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro will be reappointed. His biggest opponent, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is well ahead in the polls and could even claim victory in the first round.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly suggested he won’t accept defeat. He has repeatedly said that the electoral system is prone to fraud and therefore the result may not be reliable.