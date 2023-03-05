Dozens of German agents injured during a demonstration against the right-wing AfD party | Abroad

05 mrt 2023 om 15:59Update: een uur geleden

During a demonstration against the congress of the populist right-wing party Alternative für Deutschland, 53 officers were injured on Saturday, German media report. Among other things, they were doused with a fire extinguisher, which irritated their airways.

In addition, some police officers present at the demonstration in the state of Baden-Württemberg suffered bruises and abrasions after being kicked and beaten. Seventeen officers were unable to continue their work due to their injuries.

Two demonstrators were injured. Investigations have been opened against a number of protest participants.

The congress of the right-wing populist party AfD will be held this weekend in Offenburg. Hundreds of party members are present.

The AfD was founded in 2013 as a right-wing conservative and liberal party, particularly critical of the euro. Internal strife and rivalry pushed the AfD to the right in 2015 and 2017. The party now primarily represents nationalism, conservatism and populism, and strongly opposes immigration and Islamic influences.