Dozens arrested after deadly shooting at Jerusalem synagogue | Abroad

Israeli police have made 42 arrests after a fatal shooting at a Jerusalem synagogue. These include family members of the Palestinian gunman, who was killed by police after a chase.

In the investigation, among other things, the shooter’s parents and neighbors were detained for questioning, Israeli media report. The 21-year-old lived in East Jerusalem. According to the police, there is no indication that he was involved in militant activities or that he was a member of a Palestinian armed group.

The man opened fire on people leaving a synagogue on Friday. Seven were killed. The house of prayer is located east of Jerusalem, in the part of the city annexed by Israel. It is one of the deadliest attacks in recent years in the country, according to the police.

The shooting took place on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians were already high before the incident.

On Thursday, nine Palestinians died in an Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. It was the deadliest raid in recent years.

After the operation in Jenin, there were rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, which Israel responded with airstrikes. The Palestinians have ended security cooperation with Israel.

