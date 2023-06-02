The Dutch will play four Pro League matches in Eindhoven from June 7-12. Doetinchemmer Huussen, who last year played for Klein Switzerland in The Hague, was part of the national hockey team before but has yet to play.

Huussen is likely to play his first international game next weekend as a number of internationals are missing due to club obligations.

The Dutch, in preparation for the European Championship in August, will play two games against Australia in Eindhoven and will play India twice. Two more exhibition matches against Germany and New Zealand will follow later in the month.

