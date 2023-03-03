We’ve said it before, we’re not fans of remasters and remakes at Gaming… unless Capcom does it. Because the remake Resident Evil 2 (2019) and Resident Evil 3 (2020) were great. It really brings you a new gaming experience. Sure you recognize features from the original, but the game has really been brought up to date and tweaked where necessary. The update went beyond just throwing a coat of paint on the graphics. Campcom really set the standard when it came to remakes. Now there’s a recap of the best Citizen Evil ever made: Part 4. How will it turn out? You’ll find the answer in the Resident Evil 4 Remake preview.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Preview: Many changes have been made

Refresh your memory. Resident Evil 4 is set six years after the biological disaster in Raccoon City. One of the survivors of the incident, Agent Leon S. Kennedy must rescue the kidnapped daughter of the President of the United States. He finds her in a remote Spanish village where something sinister is happening to the locals. Will know later. This is going to be another game where you attack and pop mutants. In this case, we don’t want to. March on the other hand. How did Capcom handle the original? As good as it was, it was better to destroy it than to improve it. However…

Hated QTEs are kept to a minimum

However, they went to work in Japan. And how. There is a laundry list of weird things. From new side quests and six different control presets to removing QTEs and increasing Leon’s freedom of movement. The game actually seems to have been tweaked. But does it all work? J.J. He looks at 17 minutes of new gameplay and gives his verdict in this preview.