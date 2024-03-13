Dodo Finance: Ukraine launches drone strikes on Russian oil refineries while Putin reiterates nuclear threat

In a bold move, Ukraine launched a drone attack on Russian regions, causing a fire at Rosneft’s oil refinery. Russian authorities reported that Ukrainian drones had downed 58 drones over six regions, leading to heightened security measures around oil refineries in the country.

The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s southern Rostov region was forced to stop operations due to the attack. Additionally, pro-Kyiv militias crossed over Russia’s border and captured a village in Kursk, further escalating tensions between the two countries.

President Putin accused Ukraine of trying to disrupt Russia’s upcoming presidential elections, with the threats coming just days before the highly anticipated vote. He warned that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty is threatened.

Ukraine also reported deadly Russian strikes in different regions, resulting in casualties and injuries. The situation remains tense as both countries continue to exchange accusations and threats.

Despite the unrest, Putin is still expected to win another term in the upcoming elections. The international community is closely watching the situation as it unfolds, with fears of a potential escalation in conflict between the two neighboring countries.

