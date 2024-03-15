Dodo Finance: Top Gang Leader Barbeque Threatens Politicians as Fires Break Out in Capital

Amid a surge of violence and political turmoil in Haiti, gang leader Jimmy “Barbeque” Cherizier has issued a chilling threat to political leaders who plan to participate in a transition council. The capital, Port-au-Prince, has been engulfed in chaos with fires breaking out and reports of shootouts and attacks.

Neighboring countries have ramped up border security and withdrawn embassy staff as the situation in Haiti deteriorates. Plans for an international security force to intervene in the crisis remain uncertain, leaving the Haitian population in a state of uncertainty and fear.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced his intention to step down once the council is established, but negotiations for its formation have been ongoing without any formal appointments. Henry, who was appointed but never elected, has faced criticism for repeatedly delaying elections in the country.

The violence has escalated to the point where armed men emptied the main penitentiary earlier in the month, causing a fire to break out at the facility. The national police chief’s house was also set ablaze, highlighting the widespread control that armed gangs have over the capital.

International presence in Haiti is dwindling, with Canada and the US reducing embassy staff and major cruise lines suspending visits to the country. The Dominican Republic has closed its border with Haiti and aviation authorities have rejected UN claims of setting up an airbridge for humanitarian aid.

Aid organizations have reported a dire situation in Port-au-Prince, with over 360,000 people internally displaced and widespread suffering among residents. The long-running political and humanitarian crisis in Haiti shows no signs of abating, leaving the population vulnerable and in need of urgent assistance.

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”