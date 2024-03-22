Dodo Finance: Suspected gang members in Haiti set on fire as conflict spreads to capital suburb

In a shocking display of violence, suspected gang members were killed during an attack on the Petion-Ville neighborhood in Haiti. The clash with police and locals has pointed to a resurgence of vigilante justice in the country, as the political future of Haiti remains uncertain amid the ongoing violence.

Two suspected gang members, including leader Makandal, were killed and set on fire during the incident. Makandal’s family home was also set ablaze, adding to the turmoil in the area. The National Police of Haiti confirmed that four people were killed in the firefights, including Makandal.

The incidents occurred in the Reinbold and Pétion-Ville suburbs of Port-au-Prince, with the local population reportedly involved in the shootout in Petion-Ville. Earlier reports indicated that 15 people were killed in attacks around Petion-Ville.

As the violence rages on, Prime Minister Ariel Henry remains stranded outside the country, unable to return amidst the chaos. The acting prime minister has extended the nightly curfew in an attempt to control the lawlessness that has gripped the nation.

A presidential transition council, brokered by international leaders, has been established, although the makeup of this council remains unclear. Security has been bolstered at embassies, with some nations launching evacuations of foreign nationals. The neighboring Dominican Republic has evacuated close to 300 people, including personnel from the EU, World Bank, and IMF.

The U.S. is also evacuating its citizens from Haiti via helicopter due to the closure of the airport. Meanwhile, an alleged gang leader in Carrefour Feuilles has rallied his supporters to retake control of the zone, further escalating the already dire situation in the country.

With hundreds of thousands displaced and thousands killed amid reports of violence and shortages, Haiti is facing a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, as the people of Haiti continue to grapple with the devastating impact of the ongoing violence.