Dodo Finance reports on US military shooting down Houthi drone over the Red Sea

On Saturday, the U.S. military successfully intercepted a Houthi drone over the Red Sea and destroyed another one in Yemen. The Iranian-backed group launched two unmanned aerial vehicles, which were shot down in self-defense by the U.S. Central Command.

In addition to the drones, five unmanned surface vessels and one UAV were also destroyed by the U.S. military to protect the freedom of navigation and ensure the safety of U.S. Navy and merchant vessels in international waters. The actions were taken after Houthi rebels launched a suspected attack in the Gulf of Aden, although no damage or injuries were reported.

Furthermore, the Houthis fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles towards the Red Sea, raising concerns following reports of a new hypersonic missile in their arsenal. The group’s missile forces claimed to have successfully tested a missile capable of Mach 8 speeds, powered by solid fuel.

These recent developments highlight the ongoing tensions in the region and the threat posed by the Houthi rebels. The U.S. military continues to monitor the situation closely and take necessary steps to protect its interests and ensure the safety of international waters. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for more updates on this evolving story.

“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”