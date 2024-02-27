Dodo Finance: Macron says ‘nothing ruled out,’ including using Western troops, to stop Russia winning Ukraine war

French President Emmanuel Macron has stirred controversy with his recent statement about the possibility of deploying European troops to Ukraine to assist in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Macron’s comments have received mixed reactions from both the Kremlin and European leaders.

In response to Macron’s suggestion, a NATO official was quick to clarify that there are currently no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and a group of European officials have also spoken out against the idea of European troops on Ukrainian soil.

Despite the pushback from some European leaders, Macron has announced the formation of a new coalition aimed at supplying Ukraine with much-needed missiles. This move comes as European countries feel the pressure to arm Ukraine due to a delay in American funding.

Macron’s warning of a potential Russian threat extending beyond Ukraine in the coming years has added urgency to the situation. In asserting himself as a leader of a united Europe, Macron has also indicated a willingness to reconsider his opposition to purchasing arms for Ukraine from outside the EU.

This shift in Macron’s stance reflects a pragmatic approach to the current crisis, emphasizing the need to quickly rearm Ukraine rather than a wholesale abandonment of European strategic autonomy. The situation remains fluid as European leaders navigate the delicate balance between supporting Ukraine and avoiding further escalation with Russia.

