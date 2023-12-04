Dodo Finance: Focus on Retaliatory Strikes as Iraqi Resistance Targets US Military Bases in Syria and Iraq

Title: Islamic Resistance Targets US Bases in Retaliatory Strikes on American Occupation Forces

Introduction (Word count: 40)

In the latest turn of events, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched a series of attacks on two US bases, with one located in eastern Syria and the other in western Iraq. These strikes were conducted as a response to the recent airstrike by the United States on an Iraqi resistance base, resulting in the loss of five lives.

Retaliatory Strikes on US Bases (Word count: 70)

The US military base near Syria’s al-Khazra village was bombarded with a barrage of missiles. Simultaneously, an aerial attack targeted the American forces based in Iraq’s Ain al-Asad Airbase, using drones armed with explosives. These operations were a clear message from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, indicating their determination to carry out anti-American activities until all occupying forces withdraw from the country.

Confirmation of Airstrike and Escalations (Word count: 70)

A US military spokesperson confirmed the airstrike against the positions of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. Recent attacks on US interests in Iraq have seen a significant increase over the past two months. These actions are predominantly displayed as a response to mounting anti-American sentiments, fueled by Washington’s support for the Israeli regime’s military operations in Gaza.

Responsibility Claimed and Previous Attacks (Word count: 70)

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for the strike on al-Harir Airbase, located in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. The targeted site was successfully destroyed by an explosive-laden drone. It is worth noting that this is not the first attack on the base, as similar drone strikes occurred on November 19 and 22. Additionally, Ain al-Asad Airbase, housing US occupation forces, experienced a rocket fire attack on November 15.

Conclusion (Word count: 50)

The continuous targeting of US bases by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq underscores their firm resolve against the American occupation. These retaliatory strikes come as a direct response to the loss of life in the recent airstrike on an Iraqi resistance base. As tensions escalate in the region, it remains to be seen how the situation will develop and if it will lead to an eventual withdrawal of the occupying forces from Iraq.

