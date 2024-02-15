Dodo Finance: Evacuation Orders at Nasser Hospital Amidst Israeli Offensive

Title: Israel Fires on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, Thousands Trapped Inside

In a distressing turn of events, witnesses have reported that Israel has targeted Gaza’s largest health facility, Nasser Hospital, which has been under siege for several weeks. Israeli forces have ordered the evacuation of the hospital, prompting dozens of Palestinians to flee. However, thousands, including critically ill patients, continue to remain trapped inside.

Video footage depicts displaced individuals leaving the hospital premises, some carrying white flags, a symbol of surrender and seeking protection. Witnesses and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) express grave concern, citing reports of people being shot on their way out as a reason for their fear to evacuate.

The Israeli military has alleged that Hamas, the militant group controlling the Gaza Strip, is conducting military activities within the hospital. However, this claim remains unverified. More than 2,500 people, comprising displaced individuals, patients, medics, and their families, are still trapped within the complex.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, the World Health Organization (WHO) has disclosed that access to Nasser Hospital has been denied by Israel since January 29, leaving medical personnel unable to provide essential aid and support.

Dr Ahmed al-Moghrabi, the head of plastic surgery at Nasser Hospital, managed to record a message stating that Israeli forces opened fire on people during the attempted evacuation. The hospital has endured a three-week-long siege, with bodies of individuals killed by Israeli sniper fire left on the ground due to concerns over safety.

Disturbingly, the Palestinian health ministry confirms that at least three people have been killed by Israeli snipers near Nasser Hospital in the past 48 hours. Israeli forces have established checkpoints along the road leading to the hospital, further coercing people to flee the area.

Shockingly, one of the main gates of the hospital has been destroyed by Israeli forces, while tanks and armored vehicles have been stationed at the remaining entry point, exacerbating the sense of entrapment for those inside.

This brazen act of aggression against Nasser Hospital is not an isolated incident. Since the start of the war in October, Israeli forces have repeatedly targeted Gaza’s healthcare facilities, resulting in the deaths of numerous healthcare workers and extensive damage to numerous hospitals. Presently, only six of Gaza’s hospitals remain operational, further exacerbating the healthcare crisis in the region.

As the world eagerly awaits a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it is imperative that international authorities prioritize the preservation of human life and the protection of medical facilities in Gaza. The immediate evacuation and safeguarding of Nasser Hospital must be urgently addressed to prevent further casualties and ensure the provision of essential healthcare services to the suffering population of Gaza.

