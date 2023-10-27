Dodo Finance Covers Scions Pressure on Artists to Retract Gaza Ceasefire Call in Artforum Letter

Title: Artists Face Backlash for Open Letter Supporting Palestinians and Ceasefire in Gaza

In a recent controversial development within the art world, thousands of artists and curators have signed an open letter expressing their support for Palestinians and urging a ceasefire in Gaza. The letter, published in Artforum magazine, aimed to draw attention to the urgent need for humanitarian aid, accountability for war crimes, and an end to violence against civilians in the region.

However, powerful art dealers and gallerists have initiated a private campaign to pressure artists who signed the letter into retracting their support. Martin Eisenberg, a well-known collector, took it upon himself to contact artists whose work he owns in order to voice his objections to the letter’s stance.

The repercussions of this pressure campaign were swift, as Artforum’s editor-in-chief, David Velasco, was fired following a meeting with the CEO of Artforum’s parent company, Penske Media Corporation. This event has ignited discussions about the influence and control exerted by corporate media entities on editorial decisions.

The controversy surrounding the open letter reflects a larger trend of backlash faced by individuals who dare to speak out in support of Palestinians. Several artists, under the mounting pressure, withdrew their support for the letter, highlighting the effectiveness of the campaign.

Critics of the open letter argue that it failed to mention Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel, leading some to interpret it as offensive and antisemitic. These criticisms prompted Artforum to publish a response letter, signed by influential gallerists, denouncing the original letter as “one-sided.” The response letter was seen by many as a warning to other artists, urging them to align with the narrative presented by influential figures in the art industry.

In a countermove, another open letter with over 4,000 signatures was published, criticizing the original Artforum letter as “uninformed.” The publication of this letter reflects the ongoing debates and divisions within the artistic community about the appropriate role and approach to take in addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Penske Media Corporation, the parent company of Artforum, has faced previous criticism, notably for selling a stake to Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund. This development has raised concerns about the potential influence of external actors on the magazine’s editorial direction.

As artists continue to grapple with their freedom of expression in relation to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the debate surrounding the open letter and the response it elicited underscores the challenges and consequences faced by those who take a stance on contentious issues.

(Note: Word count: 397)