Disqualified Skaters in Team Pursuit, Gold Canada

After the euphoria aroused by Thialf’s new record, comes disillusion. Time was canceled and the Dutch team was taken out of the result, as Beune showed a patch of skin on his ankle during the drive. This is not allowed for skater safety.

Gold and the world title now go to Olympic champion Canada. Valérie Maltais, Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann were faster than Japan and USA with 2.54.58.

checked

Along with her first world title, Beune has grasped what happened to her socks. “I couldn’t do anything else. I put these socks in my shoe beforehand, they came out on the way,” she said. During the race, she didn’t realize it was happening. “There’s a woman checking on the ice. She checks me and sees my ankles are covered, so let me go on the ice.”

National coach Rintje Ritsma was disappointed with the disqualification. “If these are the rules, then these are the rules. We cannot change that,” he said. “The only thing we can do is make sure it’s a learning moment for next time. It should never happen again.”

Very sour

Ritsma felt sorry for the skaters. “It’s very bitter for the girls. I’m disappointed for these girls and especially for Joy. But luckily Irene and Marijke were there for her. It was nice to see.”