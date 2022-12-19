Disney’s latest movie could lose up to $147 million



Disney will of course be delighted that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a great success. Still, not all recent “House of Mouse” films have been so well received…

even though he Black Pantherthe sequel therefore continues to score, the same cannot be said of the animated film strange world. For comparison, brought before Thanksgiving wakanda forever $64 million in the United States alone. strange world failed to raise $19 million.

Global

The numbers aren’t just disappointing in the United States. At the global level, the film is not convincing either, since the counter is only at 28 million dollars. It’s a disastrous start to a film that cost over $135 million…

The reviews are also disappointing. on rotten tomatoes strange world another pretty decent 74%, but moviegoers only give the movie a 61%. So that doesn’t seem like much for the movie anymore, so Deadline is betting that Disney will lose around $147 million.

New Bob

For years, Disney was successfully managed by Bob Iger, but he left in 2020. He was replaced by his namesake, Bob Chapek, but after two years less, Iger returned.

Rumor has it that Iger is a fan of theatrical movies. He apparently also wants to go out to the movies more and focus a little less on Disney+. It is however striking that strange world now is out, as the competition is fierce and animated films aren’t doing too well yet.

Know the trailer below from strange world to convince you?