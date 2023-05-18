The Disney entertainment group is abandoning its plan to move 2,000 jobs to Florida, which means that a significant increase in employment in this American state will not take place. The announcement comes amid an increasingly fierce battle between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Josh D’Amaro, head of Disney parks, said “changes in management” and “changing business conditions” caused Disney to abandon its earlier intent.

Disney recently sued DeSantis. According to Disney, DeSantis and other state politicians imposed all sorts of measures on the company in revenge. It started when Disney spoke out against a law banning teachers from talking about sexual orientation. When DeSantis signed the bill, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Disney initially did nothing. This led to criticism for the company, after which Disney said it supported the LGBTI community.

DeSantis then moved to strip a special Disney-controlled municipality of special status. DeSantis, who is seen as a top candidate for the US presidency on behalf of Republicans, has also threatened to build a prison at Disney World and undermine control of the Disney theme park roller coaster near the State of Florida. take.